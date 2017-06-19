Family of Dontae Sharpe, NAACP, and Al Sharpton schedule Monday night event to call for release

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctor Reverend William Barber is bringing his movement to Greenville today with the help of Reverend Al Sharpton, and the family of Dontae Sharpe.

Pitt County’s NAACP and North Carolina’s NAACP are holding a call to action for the release of Sharpe. He’s currently serving a life sentence for murder and been behind bars for 22 years.

Pitt County District Attorney Kimberly Robb released the following statement regarding the case, “At the request of Dontae Sharpe’s lawyers, my office has conducted an in-depth review of the murder case against him. After examining the relevant police reports and witness statements, reading over court records from all prior hearings, and interviewing relevant parties to the case, we have scheduled a meeting with representatives from the Governor’s office on Thursday to discuss our findings. Out of respect for his office, we will not make a public statement on the results of our investigation prior to that meeting.”

The event is set to start at 7 Monday night at the Philippi Church of Christ.

 

