Emerald Isle warns beachgoers to stay out of ocean Monday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emerald Isle is advising beachgoers to stay out of the ocean Monday.

The entire 12 miles of beach in Emerald Isle is marked with red flags the town said will remain in place until conditions improve.

Emerald Isle Fire Department and lifeguard staff will be monitoring conditions in Emerald Isle multiple times a day and will be consulting the National Weather Service in order to determine when the conditions warrant removal of the flags and a return to normal recreational use of the ocean in Emerald Isle.

Two teens died after being caught in a rip current at Emerald Isle on June 10, and a Greenville man died after being caught in a rip current Sunday at Atlantic Beach.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is hosting an education session focusing on beach safety and avoiding rip currents.

It is being presented by lifeguards and is happening Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Town Board meeting room on 7500 Emerald Drive.