Drivers asked to give farm equipment space for safety’s sake

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension says more than half of the accidents involving farming equipment results in injury or death.

Farmers are hoping drivers will keep an eye out for them while on the road and will slow down when approach their equipment.

Farmer Shawn Harding of Southside Farms in Beaufort County says farmers do not want to be on the road but need to be to get to their crops.

He hopes drivers will be understanding while traveling this summer.

“It’s not worth a life,” Harding said. “It’s not worth someone getting injured for a few extra seconds. Most farmers I know are very respectful and are looking for a place to get off the road. If you will just take the time and let them have the opportunity to let you go, they will.”

Farming equipment often stays in the right lane if possible. Drivers are asked to give the equipment space.

