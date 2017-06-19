Check for Russian hacking efforts find no NC targets

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say there’s no evidence Russian hackers targeted state or local elections staffers by posing as a voting software supplier.

State elections board spokesman Patrick Gannon said Monday that none of the 21 counties that use software sold by the compromised Florida company received suspected phishing emails. The elections offices searched for efforts to sneak into their networks between the start of 2016 to the present.

A classified intelligence report leaked earlier this month said Russian intelligence tried to target voting software company VR Systems and then send spear-phishing emails seeming to come from the company to more than 100 local election officials.

The state elections board then asked the 21 counties that use the company’s product to check for signs that emailers tried to infiltrate their systems.