Beaufort Co. program provides meals to needy kids during summer

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Beaufort County, the Summer Feeding program is in full swing.

The school system has teamed up with Care-O-World Learning Center to provide hundreds of meals during the summer.

“In school, children are fed breakfast and lunch,” said Theresa Clayton, who works at the center. “This replaces the meals that they would get the 10 months that they’re in school.”

Mobile sites help bring food to children that would not have access otherwise.

“Transportation is a big issue in Beaufort County,” said Clayton. “The areas where the children are, usually it’s not easy to walk to, so we have buses that go out and bring the children to the sites.”

Volunteers help organize and distribute food prepared with federal funds provided by the USDA.

On the first day of distribution at the site, volunteers like Lyle Carlson say they feel like they’re making an impact.

“It means a lot, said Carlson. “It makes me feel good about myself, and it makes me feel good to see how many people are willing to step up and be involved.”

Organizers say they are grateful to provide both breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until August so they know kids in the county won’t go hungry.

“Children come to us hungry on Monday,” Clayton said. “Our goal is to always pack them full with food on Mondays and full on Fridays because that Friday meal may be the last meal they get for the weekend.”

For a full list of locations, head to their website.