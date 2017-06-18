Woodies fall in first-half finale

Arturo Lara knocked his second home run of the season in the defeat, and added an RBI single later in the game as well.

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – The first half ended on a sour note for the Wood Ducks in an 8-3 defeat to the Pelicans. Six runs for Myrtle Beach through five innings set the tone as they claimed the best record in the Carolina League for the first half.

Down East utilized a spot start from Jacob Shortslef and he cruised through the first inning. The first Pelican hit came in the third on a Jesse Hodges home run.

In the third, two singles and a wild pitch set up a sacrifice fly by Trent Giambrone. That was immediately followed by an RBI single from Daniel Spingola to mark the score 3-0. Next was Eloy Jimenez and he hit his seventh home run of the year to left for a two-run shot.

The Woodies were not shut down in the bottom half thanks to Lara’s solo homer. That wouldn’t be all with a sac fly from Matt Lipka as well to trail 5-2.

Tyler Davis relieved Shortslef after the third, and worked a perfect fourth. He would allow two runs in his three and a third innings. First, an error allowed another run to score in the fifth. Then in the seventh, a Flete RBI single made it a five-run deficit the Woodies would never overcome.

With the loss, the Woodies finish the half in fourth place in the southern division with a 24-45 record. The second half begins on Thursday in Myrtle Beach at 7:00 p.m.