Week in review: Rip current danger, crime and politics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A lot has happened over the past week. From crime across the country, to deadly rip currents in the east.

Starting at the coast, 17-year-old Elijah Hinnant’s body was found after searching land and sea for him in Emerald Isle.

He and his friend 16-year-old Tyreese Worsley were swept away in a rip current.

Worsley was transferred to Vidant in critical condition.

The big rock blue marlin tournament returned to the coast, and the winning fish came in on Monday weighing in at 533.8 pounds.

Greenville’s mayor Allen Thomas announced he is stepping down to become the executive director of the global Trans Park in Kinston.

“Very difficult. It’s an exciting opportunity, but it’s mixed emotions because Greenville is my family. And every single person that works here and the people I see every minute, every day across this community, in a lot of ways I’m the biggest cheerleader. But it’s the energy I get from our community,” said Allen.

Across the country, a shooter opened fire during a congressional baseball game in Virginia hitting House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in the hip.

“Congressman Scalise sustained a single rifle wound that entered in the area of the left hip. It traveled directly across toward the other hip in what we call a trans-pelvic gunshot wound. The round fragmented and did substantial damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels,” said Lead surgeon Dr. Jack Sava.

Four others were wounded in that attack. Everyone is expected to make full recoveries.

In London, police say at least 58 people are presumed dead following a horrific fire Wednesday that destroyed a high-rise apartment building.

Police officials say it could take weeks to determine a cause.

And back in the east, a 56-year-old man drowned Saturday morning at Atlantic Beach.

He went into cardiac arrest while attempting to save two teenaged girls from a rip current.

A high threat of rip currents along the crystal coast remains in effect Sunday.