First on 9: Two men rescued from the ocean in Atlantic Beach Sunday

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Two males, ages 19 and 21, both from Greenville, were rescued from the ocean in Atlantic Beach Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m. after getting caught in a rip current.

Atlantic Beach fire chief Adam Snyder tells WNCT that the 21 year old was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

This rescue comes one day after a 56 year old man died near the Henderson Ave. public beach access in Atlantic Beach after suffering cardiac arrest and drowning while attempting to save 2 teenage girls from a rip current.

That rip current death is the second in just over a week along the Crystal Coast. Last Saturday, 17 year old Elijah Hinnant of Goldsboro died after getting caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle. His body was spotted in the water by swimmers several days later.

Red flags have been flying up and down the North Carolina coast since late last week for rough surf that is creating dangerous rip currents.

