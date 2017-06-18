First Alert Forecast: Steamy with a storm possible for Dad’s Day

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A few storms possible again today, but a better chance for widespread rain returns late tomorrow as a cold front moves in. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with the chance for a few storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few passing storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring widespread showers and storms late Monday through Wednesday. Some of the storms through this period could be strong to severe. We look to dry back out later in the week, but we’ll have to watch a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring rain back to the East late in the week or heading into next weekend.

TROPICS:  Two clusters of storms, one in the central Atlantic and another just off the coast of Central America, have a moderate chance to develop into a tropical system this week.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
80° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
82° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
84° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
91° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Mon
81° F
precip:
10%
10am
Mon
82° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
88° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
86° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Mon
87° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
83° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
78° F
precip:
40%
2am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
77° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
76° F
precip:
30%
5am
Tue
76° F
precip:
60%
6am
Tue
76° F
precip:
80%
