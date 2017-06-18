First Alert Forecast: Steamy with a storm possible for Dad’s Day

SUMMARY: A few storms possible again today, but a better chance for widespread rain returns late tomorrow as a cold front moves in. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Hot and humid with the chance for a few storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few passing storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for storms. Highs will be in the 80’s and low 90’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring widespread showers and storms late Monday through Wednesday. Some of the storms through this period could be strong to severe. We look to dry back out later in the week, but we’ll have to watch a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring rain back to the East late in the week or heading into next weekend.

TROPICS: Two clusters of storms, one in the central Atlantic and another just off the coast of Central America, have a moderate chance to develop into a tropical system this week. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 10% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 50% 88 ° F precip: 60% 86 ° F precip: 60% 87 ° F precip: 40% 85 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 60% 76 ° F precip: 80% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast