Adebayo shines at Hornets pre-draft workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former Kentucky center, and Washington, N.C. native, Bam Adebayo stood out at the Charlotte Hornets pre-draft workout on Sunday. It’s the seventh workout the team from the Queen City has hosted before this Thursday’s draft.

The 6’10” 260 lbs. center isn’t known for to be able to stretch the floor, but he showed the Hornets on Sunday that he could be a capable three point shooter. Rick Bonnell, the Hornets beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, reported on Twitter that Adebayo hit 13-of-25 three pointers he attempted during his workout. Adebayo missed the only three pointer he attempted during his lone season in Lexington, but he knows he can be a capable shooter in the NBA.

“I’ve been shooting the ball since I was 12 years old. I was always getting better,” said Adebayo. “I wasn’t asked to do it at Kentucky because we all played our parts; we all sacrificed certain stuff.” He went on to say, “In these workouts, I can more do what I want, so I show them what I can do.”

Adebayo averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks during his freshman year at Kentucky. Bam could be selected in the top-14 picks, making him a potential lottery pick during Thursday’s NBA Draft.