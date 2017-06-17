NAACP’S Rev. Barber banned from Legislative Building

By Published:
North Carolina's NAACP leader The Rev. William Barber speaks at a news conference on Friday, Feb. 24, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C., while the national NAACP president Cornell Brooks looks on. The two were announcing the first steps in a national economic boycott of the state over conservative policies including a law limiting LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – One of North Carolina’s most prominent civil rights leaders has been banned from entering the state Legislative Building after he was arrested at a protest there last month.

A magistrate ordered state NAACP leader the Rev. William Barber and 31 others arrested during a sit-in over health care on May 30 to stay away from the building as part of their bond on second-degree trespassing charges.

General Assembly Police Chief Martin Brock told The News & Observer of Raleigh he didn’t ask for the ban, but will likely request it for future protesters who are arrested.

Barber’s attorney Geeta Kapur says the ban is illegal because the North Carolina Constitution says people have a right to assemble to talk to their legislators and ask them to solve their problems.

 

