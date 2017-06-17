First on 9 UPDATE: Man dies trying to save 2 teenage girls from rip current

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – A 56 year old man died Saturday morning in Atlantic Beach after suffering cardiac arrest and drowning while attempting to save 2 teenage girls from a rip current.

The three were rescued from an unguarded beach near the Henderson Ave. public beach access in Atlantic Beach just before 11 a.m. One girl was transported to a local hospital but is expected to be ok.

Red flags are flying up and down the North Carolina coast Saturday for rough surf that is creating dangerous rip currents.

The rip current death is the second in a week along the Crystal Coast. Last Saturday, 17 year old Elijah Hinnant of Goldsboro died after getting caught in a rip current in Emerald Isle.