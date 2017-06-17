First Alert Tropical Update: Tracking two areas of interest in the tropics

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  A cluster of thunderstorms in the central Atlantic and another off the coast of central America each have a high chance of developing into a tropical system by the end of next week. Click on the video for a full update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

10am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
80° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
83° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tracking two areas of interest in the tropics

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s