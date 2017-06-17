First Alert Forecast: A better coverage of storms likely today

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: The chance for storms continues into the weekend, with a better coverage of storms more likely today than tomorrow. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with a few storms. Highs again will be in the 80’s to near 90.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring a better chance for widespread storms late Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should be drier, but we’ll have to watch for the potential for tropical moisture to stream into the area later in the week.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast, as well as thunderstorms near the Gulf of Mexico.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sat
82° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
76° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
78° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
80° F
precip:
10%
10am
Sun
82° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sun
83° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sun
85° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
87° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
88° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Sun
86° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
83° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
80° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
79° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
77° F
precip:
10%
2am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Mon
76° F
precip:
10%
4am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
6am
Mon
75° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.