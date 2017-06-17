First Alert Forecast: A better coverage of storms likely today

SUMMARY: The chance for storms continues into the weekend, with a better coverage of storms more likely today than tomorrow. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80’s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Lows will be in the 70’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with a few storms. Highs again will be in the 80’s to near 90.

A LOOK AHEAD: A slow moving cold front will bring a better chance for widespread storms late Monday through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should be drier, but we’ll have to watch for the potential for tropical moisture to stream into the area later in the week.

TROPICS: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast, as well as thunderstorms near the Gulf of Mexico. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 50% 81 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 40% 86 ° F precip: 40% 87 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 30% 86 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast