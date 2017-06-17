Family and friends gather for funeral of 18 year old shooting victim

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of friends and family members celebrated the life of 18 year old Donald Girtley, Jr. in Kinston Saturday afternoon.

The services were held at the Church of Faith and Deliverance and was followed by a celebration of life cookout at the Halloway Recreation Center.  Girtley’s mother, Angel Howard said the entire community was invited out to honor her son’s memory and to promote gun violence education to help prevent other crimes from happening in their community.

The services come nearly two weeks after Girtley and another man, 23 year old Demone Nesbitt were shot to death at the Mtichell Wooten Housing Complex. A 15 year old male has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to their deaths. A second teenager has also been charged with felony obstruction of justice.

 

 

