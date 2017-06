Elizabeth City, N.C. (WNCT) – An investigation is underway after a shooting sent two people to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Celeste St. around 7:40 p.m..

The call came in with reports of shots fired with one victim.

Upon arrival they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital.

At this time their condition is unknown.

The investigation is still underway. 9 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.