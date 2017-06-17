Community Crossroads Director personally thanks 4-year-old on a mission to help the homeless

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Pitt County four-year-old boy is continuing to gain popularity, for selling lemonade.

But it’s the reason why that has people coming back for more.

When 9 On Your Side first showed you Caden Weatherington, we told you of his passion to help the homeless, one 50 cent cup of lemonade at a time.

He uses the money collected to buy goodies and supplies for the homeless shelter, and residents who live there.

Community Crossroads executive director Bob Williams stopped by the stand this morning to personally express his appreciation.

He said Caden is making a bigger impact on the community than he realizes.

“When a little four year old does something like that he needs to understand that we appreciate that so I’m going to take a little bit of my time to just come and hang out with him and say thank you Caden and thank his parents too,” said Williams.

Caden’s mother said many people are repeat customers and some even skip the lemonade and simply donate to the cause.

She said they’ll be making another run to the shelter later next week.

