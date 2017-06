JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A second commander aboard camp Lejeune has been fired is now under investigation, that’s according to the Marine Corps Times.

Col. Daniel P. O’Hora was commander of the Marine Corps Engineer School. He was relieved of his duties on June 6, 2017 due to loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command.

No word on what lead to the action, however an investigation has been opened and remains ongoing.