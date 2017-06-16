Two cars burned in fire, blaze being called “suspicious”

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Pactolus and Staton House Fire Departments respond to a Thursday night fire.

The call came in shortly before midnight.

Crews responded to the 1400 block of Frankie Coburn Road to find two cars on fire under a carport.

They say no one was living at the home at the time and the cars are said not to belong to the homeowner.

Damages appear to be mainly to the two cars and the carport itself.

The Pitt County Fire Marshall has taken over the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.