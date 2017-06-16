Rising temperatures call attention to summer heat safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With rising temperatures posing a health threat, especially for those who have to work outside in the heat, 9OYS Brandon Truitt talked to a health professional for some expert advice on how viewers can stay healthy and safe.

Heat-related illnesses are the No.1 weather-related killer in the country.

Dr. John Morrow, director of the Pitt County Health Department, said people need to view the threat of the heat seriously when they are outside in the summer.

Morrow said take breaks from extended sun exposure by resting in the shade and drinking lots of water.

He said many might notice reactions to allergies around this time as we are in the middle of two allergy seasons.

“Whether it’s grass, or it’s oak, or it’s pine, or goldenrod, all of those things that produce pollens at different seasons or different times of a season,” Morrow said. “Typically that’s spring, summer when you see some of those pollens emerge.”

Morrow said it’s important to look out for each other during days of more severe heat.

He said looking out for your neighbors in the heat could possibly make the difference between life or death.