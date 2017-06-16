Rip current warning issued for eastern N.C. beaches

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach goers beware.

The National Weather Service says there is an elevated risk of rip currents at eastern North Carolina beaches Friday and possibly heading into the weekend.

The warning applies for eastern North Carolina beaches from North Topsail Beach to Duck.

A southeasterly swell is leading to the elevated risk.

The most likely time for the strong rip currents is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will be around 7 p.m.

If caught in a rip current, the National Weather Services recommends the following steps.

  • Remain calm
  • Do not fight the current.
  • Swim in a direction following the shoreline.
  • When out of the current, swim back to shore.
  • If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current.
  • If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

One swimmer lost his life and another was in critical condition after a rip current swept them into the sea in Emerald Isle.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s