Rip current warning issued for eastern N.C. beaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach goers beware.

The National Weather Service says there is an elevated risk of rip currents at eastern North Carolina beaches Friday and possibly heading into the weekend.

The warning applies for eastern North Carolina beaches from North Topsail Beach to Duck.

A southeasterly swell is leading to the elevated risk.

The most likely time for the strong rip currents is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will be around 7 p.m.

If caught in a rip current, the National Weather Services recommends the following steps.

Remain calm

Do not fight the current.

Swim in a direction following the shoreline.

When out of the current, swim back to shore.

If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current.

If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

One swimmer lost his life and another was in critical condition after a rip current swept them into the sea in Emerald Isle.