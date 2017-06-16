Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring: Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In celebration of our parent company Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, the 9OYS staff was out in the community Friday volunteering at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Several members of our staff bagged sweet potatoes in an effort to fight hunger, especially for those who aren’t yet able to truly help themselves.

“Essentially, when children are out of school in the summer, we have 300,000 in our service area who are missing out on the free and reduced meal fromm school that they get, and that’s two meals a day,” said Jennifer Caslin, marketing and project manager for the Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina. “So, Ken Watling has been gracious enough to become our chair, and he has been out here and helped us with our kick off.”

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is always looking for volunteers and donations.

Every dollar that’s donated can provide five meals to someone in need.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

