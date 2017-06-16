Humane Society kicks off Barks & Brews fundraising series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina kicks off a new fundraising series Friday evening in Uptown Greenville.

The Barks & Brews series is happening one Friday every month during the summer.

The first is happening Friday, June 16 from 5 to 8pm at Trollingwood Taproom and Brewery on Dickinson Avenue.

The brewery committed to donating 25% of its sales during that time frame back to the Humane Society.

Board member Terri Barbour says funds like this are necessary during this time of the year.

“Fundraising for a non-profit is always a challenge, yet the summer months are some of the hardest since some of our regular donors and volunteers travel, move, and are spending more money on entertainment and activities,” said Barbour. “We so very much appreciate the support of local businesses, restaurants and breweries who help keep our doors open when times are tough.”

Barbour says the organization is independent and receives no funding from local, state or federal governments and is not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States.

The next Barks & Brews is scheduled for July 21 at Uptown Brewing Company.

Click here to learn more about other summer fundraisers like Fluff and Puff and Bone Appetit to help raise money for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.