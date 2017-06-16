Greenville Grooves Concert and 2nd Annual Carolina BBQ competition come together for Saturday festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time you put on your dancing shoes, the Greenville Grooves concert is back!

Hundreds of people turned out to last year’s concert and organizers for the event hope to see an even bigger turn out this year, especially because of their headliner, Carroll Dashiell. He’s set to perform Motown and R&B classics.

It will also feature a variety of performances.

The Greenville Grooves concert will coincide with the 2nd Annual Carolina BBQ Festival.

Organizer Jumail Blount said bringing the two events together can be beneficial for the community.

“It’s about bringing people together and actually celebrating and enjoying one another. No matter your ethnic background is your race color, creed, sexuality. No matter what it is that’s what it is about. This festival is mainly about unity and BBQ, said Blount.

The event is also working with Uptown Greenville and the NC Civil Group.

Blount said, this year, there are 6 competitors for the BBQ competition and multiple vendors and plenty of fun.

The festival and concert begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday and runs till 6 p.m.

