Gov. Cooper signs executive order declaring disaster in several counties

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCT) – People in several counties will now be able to get some much needed help after storms ripped through parts of the state on May 30, 2017.

Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday declaring a Type 1 disaster in Sampson and the contiguous counties of Bladen, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Johnston, Pender and Wayne.

The disaster declaration authorizes state emergency assistance grants to be dispersed to individuals and families in affected areas.

More than 25 homes and businesses in Sampson County sustained major damage totaling more than $1.3 million.

 

Earlier in the week, Cooper also announced that homeowners and business owners in Southeastern North Carolina can also apply to the SBA for low-interest federal loans to help them repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

For more information or assistance applying for state emergency assistance grants or SBA loans, visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Sampson County Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton. The Center will be open this Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center will be closed Sunday, June 18 but will be open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The final day the DLOC will be open is Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

