Gifts to impress your dad this Father’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Father’s day is the day of the year where you can appreciate all dad does for you.

According to AskMen.com this year’s hottest gifts are the amazon echo, an automatic iced coffee maker, and the top of the line beard trimmer.

You can never go wrong with a gift card, but imagine the look on your dad’s face if you brought home a new speed boat!

Fun on the ocean or the lake this summer is not only fun for dad, but the whole family.

Let’s say a day on the water isn’t his thing one place in Greenville has the answer … For only $50,000.

If dad has the need for speed this 2014 f-type jaguar convertible will do the trick.

Still saying to yourself he wouldn’t like any of these gifts?

You could always buy him this house in Greenville that is selling for 1.4 million dollars.

With all kidding aside, your dad will love you no matter what you get him.