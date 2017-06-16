First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern for second half of week

SUMMARY: A stalling front and incoming disturbances will bring a more unsettled weather pattern to end the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with areas of patchy fog. It is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 70s. It will be warm and muggy with a few passing showers or storm possible.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s. There won’t be a complete wash out so you can keep the outdoor activities but keep an eye to the sky or First Alert mobile app.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast, as well as thunderstorms near the Gulf of Mexico.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
72° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
73° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
76° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
79° F
precip:
20%
10am
Fri
81° F
precip:
30%
11am
Fri
84° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Fri
86° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Fri
79° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sat
75° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sat
77° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sat
80° F
precip:
20%
10am
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Sat
83° F
precip:
30%
12pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sat
83° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sat
86° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sat
85° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sat
84° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
81° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
79° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
78° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
77° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
76° F
precip:
20%
2am
Sun
76° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
75° F
precip:
10%
