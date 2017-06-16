First Alert Forecast: Unsettled pattern for second half of week

SUMMARY: A stalling front and incoming disturbances will bring a more unsettled weather pattern to end the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with areas of patchy fog. It is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to mid 70s. It will be warm and muggy with a few passing showers or storm possible.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms and highs in the 80’s. There won’t be a complete wash out so you can keep the outdoor activities but keep an eye to the sky or First Alert mobile app.

TROPICS: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast, as well as thunderstorms near the Gulf of Mexico. Click here for your tropical update.

