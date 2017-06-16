Adult daycare faced with possible closure granted extension

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An adult daycare facility in Greenville received an extension before having to move out of their current building.

WNCT’s Connor Kick first broke the story about The Creative Living Center having to vacate their facility last month. They were supposed to close Friday, yet their lease was extended for another week.

The facility offers care to elderly and special needs clients.

For the dozens of full-time clients and employees, they don’t know where they’ll go next.

It’s all because of a leasing dispute.

The center now has until next Friday to move out of the facility.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s