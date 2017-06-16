Adult daycare faced with possible closure granted extension

Related Coverage Greenville adult daycare at risk of closing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An adult daycare facility in Greenville received an extension before having to move out of their current building.

WNCT’s Connor Kick first broke the story about The Creative Living Center having to vacate their facility last month. They were supposed to close Friday, yet their lease was extended for another week.

The facility offers care to elderly and special needs clients.

For the dozens of full-time clients and employees, they don’t know where they’ll go next.

It’s all because of a leasing dispute.

The center now has until next Friday to move out of the facility.