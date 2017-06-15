Uptown Greenville businesses express parking concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Whether you’re visiting Uptown to shop, eat or drink, finding a parking spot is often the first hurdle visitors might face.

Greenville City Council has been working to solving the parking problem for quite some time.

The city’s parking survey is looking to take public input and turn feedback into results.

Jon Strother is the pastor of a church in the heart of uptown.

Strother said, “There are times when parking, should I say, is interesting on certain days.”

A growing population, increase in Uptown activity, and fewer public parking spaces are all adding up to what some describe as a parking predicament.

“Our congregation is experiencing some of the same challenges as all the businesses and residents here in Greenville,” said Strother.

Strother said his church has worked to embrace the busier crowds and become a part of the city’s parking survey.

“We tried to really walk a fine line between expressing concern while at the same time seeking to be a good neighbor and a partner in the uptown community, because we all are here together,” said Strother.

They’re not the only ones who have felt the growing pains.

Kristi Southern said her business could use some parking adjustments.

Southern said, “I think, like other business owners in this area, are concerned with plenty of parking but also safe, well lit, convenient parking, for our guest but also for our staff who leave here later at night than everybody else.”

Some consumers who were looking for a place to eat said they have ideas for simple fixes.

Erin Stuart is a resident of Greenville and said, “The parking lots are not lit up very well and they’re not labeled with what the parking limits are and I think the more clarification, the more people know about this area.”

Southern said the city of Greenville has been receptive of their ideas.

“There’s good communication, they’re listening to us,” Southern said. “They want to hear our input. They did a walk around the area so they could get a hands-on tour.”

If you would like to take part in the city’s parking survey you can do so by clicking HERE.