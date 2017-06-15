Survey: ECU considering brand identity transition

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s still time for you to share your thoughts about an updated academic logo & slogan for East Carolina University.

ECU wants you to answer a branding survey.

The university noted online that it first started the logotype in the example above with the slogan “Tomorrow starts here” in 2002. It’s now considering a brand identity transition.

Input from the public is a critical part of the process and will be shared with committee and university administration. You can assure that your voice is heard by offering feedback in the short survey, which should take about five minutes to complete. You only have until June 18!

Please note: Only concepts for the logotype and slogan are being explored. The key elements of PIRATES and PURPLE/GOLD will not be affected by this brand refresh; they will remain the official mascot and colors of the university.

ECU considering brand identity transition

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s