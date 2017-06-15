Survey: ECU considering brand identity transition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s still time for you to share your thoughts about an updated academic logo & slogan for East Carolina University.

ECU wants you to answer a branding survey.

The university noted online that it first started the logotype in the example above with the slogan “Tomorrow starts here” in 2002. It’s now considering a brand identity transition.

Input from the public is a critical part of the process and will be shared with committee and university administration. You can assure that your voice is heard by offering feedback in the short survey, which should take about five minutes to complete. You only have until June 18!

Please note: Only concepts for the logotype and slogan are being explored. The key elements of PIRATES and PURPLE/GOLD will not be affected by this brand refresh; they will remain the official mascot and colors of the university.

