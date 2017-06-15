Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring: Ronald McDonald House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To celebrate Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, WNCT spent some time at the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina.

From sorting soda tops to moving furniture and daily chores some familiar faces were hard at work to the help the families staying at the house.

Tasks like making treats also on the agenda, all aiming to make the lives of those staying at the house better.

Staff member Hannah Caton said volunteering time is an extremely valuable contribution.

“It’s different when you come in and see the house versus just doing a story on it,” said Caton. “Actually coming in and seeing firsthand what we do and what we provide for families and things like that, it means a lot to us because it’s also sharing our story. It’s sharing the stories of our families that are here at our house.”

Families from all over eastern North Carolina have stayed at the house, sometimes for months at a time.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at their website.

