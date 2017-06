NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are seeking help identifying a man they said robbed the Jimmy John’s on S. Glenburnie Road Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:59 p.m. where they said a man brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.