More than 100 people participate in World Elder Awareness Day walk

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s world elder abuse awareness month.

It’s estimated that 5 million, that’s 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year.

And one local community is taking steps to change that.

In Greene county, the community participated by walking together to raise awareness.

More than 100 people, young and old met Thursday in Snow Hill to walk together.

Long time care ombudsman Renee Kea said elder abuse ranges from emotional and physical to sexual and financial.

She said they see elder abuse in long time care facilities as well as in the home.

They want to get the word out because a lot of cases in the U.S. go unreported.

“Just to let them know that it is a problem and to also provide them with resources on who to call if they do suspect elder abuse,” said Kea.

Kea said it is important to have young people participate because it helps teach them when it is time to care of their elders.

A national study showed that of cases reported, approximately 90 percent of abusers were family members.

For more information on elder abuse or what to do if you see it click here.