Grifton mobile farmers markets aims to feed ‘desert areas’

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grifton group received a grant to help start a mobile farmers market.

Little Bud Thorb’s community garden wants to bring change to Lenoir and surrounding counties by bringing the food to the people.

Organizers say after the Piggly Wiggy closed in Grifton, the next closest store was miles away.

Earlier this week, the garden received 75,000 dollar grant came from the Winston-Salem foundation.

Traditionally, the grant was only given out to Winston-Salem areas, but officials say the group’s request was written so well, they got the money.

Funds will go to full-time workers, remodeling an old school bus into a full time mobile farmers market, and expanding the operation in general.

Organizers say their prices will be cheap and locations will cater to desert areas.

“We’re going be local,” said Linwood Thorbs, an organizer of the group. “We don’t have a lot of local grown people, in Lenoir county, so that’s a plus, and on the other side we are creating jobs, showing a farming is a job, it’s job creation, entrepreneurship.”

The group also recently received permits to sell fresh meats.

A mobile play ground is also a part of their operation, bring toys to rural kids.

They add when their school bus renovation is complete – they can service the entire east.