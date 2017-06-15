Floar Plan boats only Thursday blue marlin, debuts on leaderboard in 3rd place at 426lbs.

MOREHEAD CITY (WNCT) -The Floar Plan boated the only blue marlin on Thursday and made its debut on the leaderboard in 3rd place with a 426 pound catch.

Angler James Wright brough in the blue aboard the boat captained by Brent Gaskill.

The Run-Off continues as the tournament leader with that 533.8lbs. catch from Monday. The Weldors Arc catch of 484.9lbs continues in second place with just two days to go in the tournament. 119 of the field of 177 boats ventured out today.

Teams have six days to fish four of them in the tournament. The 59th annual Big Rock-Blue Marlin tournament continues through Saturday.

