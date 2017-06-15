First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast. We also continue to monitor for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week. Click on the video for a full update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
77° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
74° F
precip:
30%
3am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
72° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
76° F
precip:
40%
9am
Fri
79° F
precip:
60%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
50%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s