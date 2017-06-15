First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

SUMMARY: An approaching front and small disturbances will bring potential for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to variably cloudy this morning with warm & muggy temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs near 90 inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast. If you’re headed to the beaches, we’re dry for the morning but a few passing showers or storm could present themselves for the afternoon with variably cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or storm but otherwise quiet. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS: We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 70 ° F precip: 10% 71 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 50% 86 ° F precip: 50% 86 ° F precip: 80% 84 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 50% 77 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 30% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 73 ° F precip: 40% 72 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 10% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 60% 80 ° F precip: 50% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 60% 88 ° F precip: 70% 85 ° F precip: 70% 82 ° F precip: 60% 81 ° F precip: 70% 80 ° F precip: 60% 78 ° F precip: 40% 77 ° F precip: 40% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 40% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 30% 74 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast