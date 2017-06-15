First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain and storms this afternoon

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: An approaching front and small disturbances will bring potential for a few strong/severe thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to variably cloudy this morning with warm & muggy temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be variably cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs near 90 inland and lower to mid 80s along the coast. If you’re headed to the beaches, we’re dry for the morning but a few passing showers or storm could present themselves for the afternoon with variably cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Skies are mostly cloudy with a few passing showers or storm but otherwise quiet. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of thunderstorms and highs in the 80’s.

TROPICS:  We are monitoring an area of thunderstorms off the African coast.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
70° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
71° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
74° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
77° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
79° F
precip:
10%
11am
Thu
81° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
86° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
70%
8pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
50%
9pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Fri
74° F
precip:
30%
3am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
72° F
precip:
40%
5am
Fri
73° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
72° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
74° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
76° F
precip:
40%
9am
Fri
79° F
precip:
60%
10am
Fri
80° F
precip:
50%
11am
Fri
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
87° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
70%
4pm
Fri
85° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Fri
81° F
precip:
70%
7pm
Fri
80° F
precip:
60%
8pm
Fri
78° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Fri
77° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Fri
76° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sat
75° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sat
75° F
precip:
20%
3am
Sat
74° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sat
74° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.