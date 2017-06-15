Ex-law enforcement officers sentenced in N.C. drug sting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight current and former law enforcement officers, four correctional officers and two others were sentenced Thursday for trafficking drugs and drug money in what they believed was a large-scale drug ring in eastern North Carolina.

The government said it involved drug corruption among then-active law enforcement agents, including Northhampton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in the I-95 corridor of North Carolina.

The arrests stemmed from a major sting of cocaine and heroin operations in Northampton and Halifax counties, although fake drugs were used to lure those who were arrested, federal officials said.

The government said the defendants transported what they believed were drugs and drug money for a drug trafficking organization in exchange for thousands of dollars of payments.

In May 2017, a jury convicted a 15th defendant, former Windsor police officer Antonio Tillmon, of drug, firearm and bribery charges relating to the scheme. Tillmon will be sentenced August 8.

“They vowed to protect and serve, but instead these law enforcement officers sold their badges to line their own pockets. Public corruption is the number one criminal priority of the FBI and we will work aggressively to protect the public trust,” said John Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina.

Senior United States District Court Judge Malcolm J. Howard sentenced the following 14 defendants on a variety of charges, including conspiracy to distribute illegal narcotics, firearm charges and bribery charges:

Lann Tjuan Clanton, 38, of Garysburg, NC was sentenced to 195 months

Ikeisha Jacobs, 33, of Rich Square, NC, was sentenced to 120 months

Jason Boone, 31 of Henrico, NC, was sentenced to 96 months

Wardie Vincent Jr., 37, of Henrico, NC, was sentenced to 72 months

Adrienne Moody, 38 of Roanoke Rapids, NC was sentenced to 87 months

Cory Jackson, 45, of Garysburg, NC, was sentenced to 87 months

Jimmy Pair Jr., 50, of Pleasant Hill, NC, was sentenced to 87 months

Curtis Boone, 37, of Gaston, NC, was sentenced to 87 months

Thomas Jefferson Allen, 39 , of Roanoke Rapids, NC, was sentenced to 87 months

Alaina Sue-Kam-Ling, 27, of Charlotte, NC, was sentenced to 38 months

Kavon Phillips, 26, of Rich Square, NC, was sentenced to 57 months

Alphonso Ponton, 44, of Weldon, NC, was sentenced to 48 months

Crystal Pierce, 32, of Roanoke Rapids, NC, was sentenced to 6 months

Tohsa Dailey, 37, of Garysburg, NC, was sentenced to 24 months

Jacobs, Jason Boone, Pair Jr., Curtis Boone and Allen were deputy sheriffs at the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office; Clanton, Vincent Jr. and Jackson were former law enforcement officers; Moody, Sue-Kam-Ling, Phillips and Ponton were correctional officers; and Dailey was a 911 dispatch operator for Northampton County.

All 15 defendants indicted in this case have now been convicted of various offenses.