Watkins named 3rd team All-America by NCBWA

MORGANTOWN, WVa. – East Carolina senior Travis Watkins has been named Third-Team All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) the organization announced Wednesday afternoon. With his selection, Watkins becomes the 28th All-American in school history and the third under ECU Head Coach Cliff Godwin.

 A five-time Johnny Bench Award Watch List candidate and three-time semi-finalist, Watkins earned First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors after leading the Pirates in 10 categories including fielding percentage (.994), hits (84), home runs (10), and multi-hit games (27), RBI (49), slugging percentage (.526) and total bases (130). He batted .340 with 47 runs scored and was named to the 2017 AAC All-Tournament Team after hitting at a .294 clip (5-for-17) with a home run and six RBI.

 The Concord, N.C. native started 59 of 60 games, registering 27 multi-hit and 11 multi-RBI games to go along with 25 extra base hits and three game-winning RBI (LaSalle, Tulane, UCF). Of his 10 home runs, three were grand slams and in his final game at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, he hit home runs in consecutive at-bats.

 Off the field, he became the first Pirate to earn CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-America accolades as a senior boasting a 4.00 GPA. A two-time AAC All-Academic Team and 10-time ECU Director of Athletics selection, Watkins is currently pursuing his MBA after graduating magna cum laude with a degree in business management in the Spring of 2016.

 Last week, Spencer Brickhouse was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, the third under Godwin.

 

