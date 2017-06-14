Jacksonville man found dead in ditch jumped from moving car, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An autopsy revealed a Jacksonville man who was found dead in a ditch died due to head injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle.

Deputies responded to Stella Road in Swansboro on May 23, where they recovered the body of Clifton McFadden III.

McFadden, who deputies said had a history of mental health issues, was last seen at his parents’ Jacksonville residence on May 15.

Three people who were traveling with McFadden told deputies McFadden was acting paranoid and erratic while riding in the back seat of the vehicle before jumping out of the car while it was traveling about 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Deputies said the witnesses tried to find McFadden but failed to see him in a ditch covered with vegetation. After two attempts to find him, the witnesses left, assuming he ran off. Deputies said the witnesses did not call 911 and report it.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said no charges will be filed and extended their condolences to McFadden’s family.