Man shot in leg in Kinston Tuesday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 47-year-old man was shot in Kinston Tuesday.

Kinston police responded to the 300 block of South McDaniel Street in Kinston around 6:42 p.m.

Officers said they found John Briscoe with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Briscoe told officers he was arguing with a person on South Adkin Street two hours earlier when the other person shot him in the leg.

Briscoe then walked to South McDaniel Street.

He said he did not know the person who shot him.

Briscoe was transported to UNC Lenoir for treatment.