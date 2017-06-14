Local congressmen say they are shocked, saddened by Alexandria shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, where congressional leaders were practicing for an upcoming charity event, eastern North Carolina representatives said they are shocked and saddened by what happened.

Rep. Walter B. Jones, R-District 3, said he was stunned at the news five people, including one of his colleagues, had been shot.

He was in his office early Wednesday morning and said he watched the news unfold on TV.

“They broke in and said we have to break away from you Congressman (Adam) Schiff because there’s been a shooting in Alexandria, and we think it’s the Republican baseball team practicing,” said Jones.

Jones says Rep. Steve Scalise is widely respected on the Hill.

“He’s a very friendly type personality,” said Jones. “He’s from Louisiana and in the times he would talk to me about how I was going to vote on a bill, whether he agreed with me or not, he was always cordial and always willing to listen. I think most Democrats would tell you that they like Steve Scalise very much.”

North Carolina Congressman David Rouzer, R-District 7, offered his support to Scalise with a statement reading in part:

“My thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and all the other victims, including the Capitol police, who are true and courageous professionals who put their lives on the line every day.”

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-District 1, said this day could serve as a turning point for our nation.

“Steve Scalise, my colleague from Louisiana, who is the No. 3 Republican in the house was shot and is in critical condition. We are very saddened by these events, but it is going to result in I believe a turning point in the relationship between Democrats and Republicans.”