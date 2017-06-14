House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

The Associated Press and WNCT-TV Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Watch Live Coverage here –> http://wp.me/P5MgcM-3G

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

More details as they become available.

