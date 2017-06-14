Greenville police seek help identifying convenience store robbers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for help identifying individuals in three separate robberies they believe are related.
In each case, a person or persons brandished a handgun and got away with cash.
The robberies took place at the following times and locations:
May 30; 7:16 p.m.
Five Points Food Mart
205 S. Memorial Drive
(One individual)
May 31, 7:59 p.m.
Dreams Tobacco Mart
501 S. Memorial Drive
(One individual)
June 5, 2017; 8:55 p.m.
Sam’s Jiffy Mart
500 S. Memorial Drive
(Two individuals)
No one was injured, and detectives say they believe the crimes are related.
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who may have additional information about the crimes is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4168 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.
Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Greenville robbery suspects
Greenville robbery suspects x