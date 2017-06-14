Greenville police seek help identifying convenience store robbers

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are asking for help identifying individuals in three separate robberies they believe are related.

In each case, a person or persons brandished a handgun and got away with cash.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

May 30; 7:16 p.m.
Five Points Food Mart
205 S. Memorial Drive
(One individual)

May 31, 7:59 p.m.
Dreams Tobacco Mart
501 S. Memorial Drive
(One individual)

June 5, 2017; 8:55 p.m.
Sam’s Jiffy Mart
500 S. Memorial Drive
(Two individuals)

No one was injured, and detectives say they believe the crimes are related.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who may have additional information about the crimes is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4168 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Greenville robbery suspects

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s