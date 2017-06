NORMAN (WNCT) – Former East Carolina head football coach Ruffin McNeill is joining Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. McNeill spent this past season at Virginia under Bronco Mendenhall after being fired by East Carolina.

“Personally, I have a great history with him from our time together at Texas Tech and East Carolina,” Riley said in an OU statement. “We’re getting an extremely high-quality person and coach. Our team and fans will love the personality and energy he’ll bring to our program.”

Coach Ruff gave Lincoln his first big break as an assistant coach when he named him as offensive coordinator at the age of 26 at East Carolina. Riley spent five seasons with McNeill at ECU.