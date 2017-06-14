First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day For Strong/Severe PM Storms

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather moves in this afternoon bringing a chance of a few strong to severe storms.. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be light but it will be muggy when you step outdoors.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with day time highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and into the mid 80s along the coast. A few afternoon storms could be strong to severe. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. If you’re headed to the beaches, much of the day is sunny and hot but late afternoon rain and storms may pop-up.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with warm and muggy temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall across the area which will keep the threat for showers and storms.

TROPICS:  The tropics remain quiet.  Click here for your tropical update.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
82° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Wed
87° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Wed
91° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Wed
90° F
precip:
60%
6pm
Wed
89° F
precip:
60%
7pm
Wed
88° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Wed
84° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
60%
12am
Thu
75° F
precip:
60%
1am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
74° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
73° F
precip:
40%
5am
Thu
73° F
precip:
50%
6am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
73° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
75° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Thu
85° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Thu
83° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Thu
80° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
74° F
precip:
40%
1am
Fri
74° F
precip:
50%
2am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
3am
Fri
73° F
precip:
40%
4am
Fri
73° F
precip:
20%
