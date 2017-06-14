First Alert Forecast: A First Alert Weather Day For Strong/Severe PM Storms

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather moves in this afternoon bringing a chance of a few strong to severe storms.. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be light but it will be muggy when you step outdoors.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with day time highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and into the mid 80s along the coast. A few afternoon storms could be strong to severe. Winds are out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph. If you’re headed to the beaches, much of the day is sunny and hot but late afternoon rain and storms may pop-up.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight with warm and muggy temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front will stall across the area which will keep the threat for showers and storms.

TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 72 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 79 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 30% 90 ° F precip: 60% 89 ° F precip: 60% 88 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 30% 76 ° F precip: 50% 75 ° F precip: 60% 75 ° F precip: 60% 74 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 50% 72 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 60% 84 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 50% 85 ° F precip: 50% 83 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 40% 74 ° F precip: 50% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 40% 73 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast