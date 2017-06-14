Couple buying up Pink Hill buildings with hopes to revive town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A revival is underway in the small Lenoir County town of Pink Hill.

From home renovations to a complete overhaul of the internet system in town, the community is hard at work.

County leaders are hoping the changes in Pink Hill serve as an inspiration to other small towns in the region.

“Our town died,” said Susan Myers. “Everybody moved out, and I didn’t want that to happen here.”

Susan Myers moved to Pink Hill eight years ago, quickly becoming an active part of the small town. She says she knew something needed to be done to keep her new home from dying, too.

“We started buying up properties in downtown,” said Susan Myers.

Susan and her husband Al Myers now own 35 commercial or residential buildings, and whatever they could work to revive, they did.

“If you go around Pink Hill and see something that doesn’t look good, that’s because I haven’t been able to buy it,” Susan Myers said.

Community leaders like Lenoir County Commissioner J. Mac Daughety took notice of the changes in Pink Hill, and those leaders are using the revival in the town as a template for other small communities in eastern North Carolina.

“The things where citizens come together, groups come together, and they say, ‘Let’s make this a better community,’ that’s where you see a community like Pink Hill start to blossom,” Daughety said.

With the addition of nearly 2,400 pink roses around town, another initiative working to rejuvenate the spirit of the community, Commissioner Daughety hopes others are inspired to take action.

“I’m going to do what I can do,” Daughety said. “I’m going to try to motivate others to help do better things for our community. If I start the engine, then surely other people will get on board.”

Myers says no matter how you are able to get involved, you should do something.

“Some of us have money to invest, others have time to volunteer,” said Myers. “We can help in different ways, but we have to take the leadership, and we can’t depend on government to come help and save us.”