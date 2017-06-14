City of Greenville announces new city manager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —The Greenville City Council voted to name Ann Wall, previously assistant city manager for the city of Charlotte, as Greenville’s new city manager.

Wall will begin her position August 1.

While in Charlotte, Wall managed the departments of Fire, Police, Housing and Neighborhood Services, and Community Relations which include 3,600 employees and budgets totaling more than $350 million.

Prior to her position in Charlotte, highlights from Wall’s professional career include:

Three years as the assistant city manager for the city of Rocky Mount, where she managed a wide range of departments including Human Resources, Human Relations, Parks and Recreation, and the Department of Water Resources and Public Works.

More than seven years as the director of planning and community development for the city of Rocky Mount.

Eight years as the budget and evaluation manager for the city of Rocky Mount.

More than three years as the assistant city manager for the city of Oviedo, Florida.

Nearly one year as the budget analyst for the city of Orlando, Florida.

More than three years as the management analyst and personnel director for the city of Kinston.

She received her master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree in city planning from the University of Virginia.

Current City Manager Barbara Lipscombe is retiring on August 31 after five years with the city of Greenville. She will be transitioning to a role as special projects coordinator until that date once Wall assumes the role of city manager.

Wall will be paid $192,764 a year.