Two face drug charges in Beaufort County

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug charges.

Deputies arrested Alex Spain on June 6th and charged him with drug possession. Investigators say the 29-year-old’s arrest comes as a result of traffic stop and search of Spain’s car.

Spain was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center is given a $1-million dollar bond.

Deputies also arrested Phillip Woolard on June 2nd. and charged him with drug possession. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old ‘s arrest stems from surveillance on home believed to be involved in distributing heroin. After Woolard left the home, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when the suspect led them on a short chase. Deputies arrested and charged Woolard with multiple felonies including possession of heroin and reckless driving.

Woolard was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $31,000 bond.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s