Two face drug charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrests two men on drug charges.

Deputies arrested Alex Spain on June 6th and charged him with drug possession. Investigators say the 29-year-old’s arrest comes as a result of traffic stop and search of Spain’s car.

Spain was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center is given a $1-million dollar bond.

Deputies also arrested Phillip Woolard on June 2nd. and charged him with drug possession. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old ‘s arrest stems from surveillance on home believed to be involved in distributing heroin. After Woolard left the home, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, when the suspect led them on a short chase. Deputies arrested and charged Woolard with multiple felonies including possession of heroin and reckless driving.

Woolard was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and given a $31,000 bond.