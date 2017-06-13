Pitt Co. Health Dept. moving to electronic files

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new system is coming to the Pitt County Health Department to make your doctor’s visits shorter and your medical information safer.

Pitt County has been chasing charts for decades, but it’s coming to an end with the introduction of the electronic system.

Right now, the Health Department does a lot of copying, searching and organizing of patients medical charts and by moving to this new system the wok can be done by a click of a mouse.

This is significant because Pitt County is only one of two counties left in the entire state of North Carolina to have a paper filing system still in place; the other is new Hanover County

They’re teaming up with Vidant and the Brody School of Medicine in the system which will allow for more efficient communication between facilities.

“It really is efficiency and just being able to communicate well,” said Dr. John Morrow, Director or the Pitt County Health Department.  “We have what most people have figured out with your cellphone, if you’re not connected to the digital age you’re not connected.”

It will come at some cost from the county, but Health Department officials say it will ultimately become a cheaper option after the switch.

Dr. Morrow said the goal is to make the transition to the electronic files so smoothly, patients only notice spending less time waiting at the doctor’s.

